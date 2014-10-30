Daiwa grows net profit on wrap funds popularity

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group reported a stronger-than-expected second-quarter net profit, as sales of wrap funds more than offset a decline in the market’s enthusiasm over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic policies.

Daiwa said its net profit in the July-September quarter rose to 37.0 billion yen ($339 million) from 35.5 billion yen a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 32.8 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.