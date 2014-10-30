FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daiwa grows net profit on wrap funds popularity
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Daiwa grows net profit on wrap funds popularity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group reported a stronger-than-expected second-quarter net profit, as sales of wrap funds more than offset a decline in the market’s enthusiasm over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic policies.

Daiwa said its net profit in the July-September quarter rose to 37.0 billion yen ($339 million) from 35.5 billion yen a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 32.8 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

1 US dollar = 109.1100 Japanese yen Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.