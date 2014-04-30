FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Japan's Daiwa Securities Q4 profit falls 31 pct
April 30, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Japan's Daiwa Securities Q4 profit falls 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc on Wednesday reported a 31 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit after investors lost enthusiasm in government economic policies that sparked a surge in stock prices last year.

Daiwa, Japan’s second-largest broker after Nomura Holdings Inc, booked a net profit of 33.2 billion yen for January-March from 48.8 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The result compared with the 30.7 billion yen mean estimate of 2 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Nathan Layne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

