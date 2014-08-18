FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dakota Plains to link Hiland pipeline to its rail terminal
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Dakota Plains to link Hiland pipeline to its rail terminal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Oil transportation company Dakota Plains Holdings Inc said it would link its Pioneer Rail Terminal in North Dakota to Hiland Partners LP’s pipeline carrying crude out of the Bakken shale formation.

Oil by rail has surged in recent years as a production boom in North Dakota outpaced pipeline capacity.

The connection to the Pioneer Terminal is expected to have an initial capacity of more than 15,000 barrels a day and can be expanded to about 60,000 barrels of oil per day, the companies said.

The link is expected to be commissioned by Oct. 31, giving Hiland’s Market Center Gathering System pipeline access to Canadian Pacific Railway line.

Hiland Partners is a privately held midstream company chaired by Continental Resources Inc Chief Executive Harold Hamm.

“The Hiland pipeline is an important link to the western area of the Williston Basin, effectively expanding our supply radius to enable cost effective delivery of oil to the Pioneer Terminal,” Dakota Plains Chief Executive Craig McKenzie said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.