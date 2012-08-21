FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daktronics posts strong quarter on high margin contracts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Daktronics posts strong quarter on high margin contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Electronic scoreboard and billboard maker Daktronics Inc reported higher quarterly results, helped by high margin contracts in its live events and transportation segments, and forecast higher sales in the second quarter.

Net income rose to $6.7 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter from $3.4 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $132.9 million from $118.7 million a year earlier.

“With the record level of orders booked during the first quarter of fiscal 2013, we expect that net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2013 will exceed the level of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2012,” Chief Executive Jim Morgan said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $8.06 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.