FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Daktronics results beat estimates, shares jump
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Daktronics results beat estimates, shares jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* First-quarter earnings $0.16/share vs est $0.04

* First-quarter revenue $132.9 mln vs est $120.4 mln

* Shares up 18 pct premarket

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Electronic scoreboard and billboard maker Daktronics Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results on high-margin contracts in its live events and transportation segments, and forecast higher sales in the second quarter.

Daktronics shares jumped 18 percent in Tuesday’s premarket trading. They had closed at $8.06 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

The company expects the record level of orders booked during the first quarter to push up net sales for the current quarter above year-ago levels.

Orders rose about 29 percent in Daktronics’s live events segment, which caters mainly to universities and sporting facilities and brought in a third of the company’s sales last year.

Transportation orders more than doubled, helped by an order of about $21 million from the Los Angeles International Airport.

Net income rose to $6.7 million, or 16 cents per share, for the first quarter from $3.4 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $132.9 million from $118.7 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $120.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.