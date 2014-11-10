FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dalata Hotel confirms in acquisition talks with Morgan Bewley
November 10, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dalata Hotel confirms in acquisition talks with Morgan Bewley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dalata Hotel Group Plc :

* Confirms that it is in exclusive discussions in relation to potential acquisition of Moran Bewley Hotel Group

* Can be no certainty at this time that a transaction will proceed and will update shareholders in due course

* Potential acquisition would constitute a reverse takeover pursuant to AIM rule 14 and ESM rule 14 and would be conditional on consent of shareholders

* Shares will now be suspended from trading pending the conclusion of discussions in relation to the potential acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

