BRIEF-Dalata Hotel confirms in acquisition talks with Morgan Bewley

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dalata Hotel Group Plc :
* Confirms that it is in exclusive discussions in relation to potential acquisition of Moran Bewley Hotel Group
* Can be no certainty at this time that a transaction will proceed and will update shareholders in due course
* Potential acquisition would constitute a reverse takeover pursuant to AIM rule 14 and ESM rule 14 and would be conditional on consent of shareholders
* Shares will now be suspended from trading pending the conclusion of discussions in relation to the potential acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: