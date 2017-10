DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 850,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 07/09 BUILDING AID REVENUE BONDS FISCAL 2013 SERIES S-1 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 500,000 A2/A/A AUTHORITY, NEW YORK 07/09 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 07/13/12 Day of Sale: 07/16 TENNESSEE STATE SCHOOL BOND WEEK OF 427,700 Aa1/AA/AA+ AUTHORITY 07/09 HIGHER EDUCATION FACILITIES SECOND PROGRAM BONDS CONSISTING OF: $021,500M 2012 SERIES A $104,055M 2012 SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $122,145M 2012 REFUNDING SERIES C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York LAS VEGAS VALLEY WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 399,000 Aa2/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION - LIMITED TAX 07/09 WATER REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2032 TERM: 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 07/11 CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 335,900 Aa2/AA/AA- TRAVIS, WILLIAMSON AND HAYS 07/09 COUNTIES WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 07/11 THE CENTRAL PUGET SOUND REGIONAL WEEK OF 317,000 Aa1/AAA/ TRANSIT AUTHORITY, WASHINGTON 07/09 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/10 MASSACHUSETTS PORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 284,000 Aa3/AA-/AA CONSISTING OF: 07/09 SERIES 2012A (AMT) SERIES 2012B (NON-AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 07/10/2012 Day of Sale: 07/11 CITY OF OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 211,300 Aa3/A+/ TAXABLE PENSION OBLIGATION BONDS 07/09 SERIES 2012 AA3 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/12 CITY OF LINCOLN, NEBRASKA WEEK OF 208,000 /AA/AA LINCOLN ELECTRIC SYSTEM 07/09 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 07/11/2012 Day of Sale: 07/13 STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY WEEK OF 150,000 Aa1// HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 07/09 SERIES 172 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 07/10/12 Day of Sale: 07/11 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 132,905 Aa1/AA+/AA+ CONSISTING OF: 07/09 $40,000M CLEAN WATER REVENUE BONDS, 2012 SERIES 1 $92,905M CLEAN WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2012 SERIES 2 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF IRVINE WEEK OF 131,445 NR/BBB+/ LIMITED OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS 07/09 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 07/10 JEA ST. JOHN'S RIVER POWER SYSTEM WEEK OF 123,040 Aa2/AA-/AA- REVS, FLORIDA 07/09 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 10/1/13 - 10/1/2032 ROP: 07/11/12 Day of Sale: 07/12 NORTH CAROLINA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 121,000 Aa2/AA/ AGENCY 07/09 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 07/09/2012 Day of Sale: 07/10 ORLANDO UTILITIES COMMISSION WEEK OF 75,000 Aa2/AA/AA UTILITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A 07/09 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 07/11 VILLAGE OF SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 65,100 Aaa/AA+/ COOK AND DUPAGE COUNTIES 07/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SERIES 2012A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 07/12 MONTANA BOARD OF HOUSING WEEK OF 56,280 Aa3// SINGLE FAMILY HOMEOWNERSHIP BONDS 07/09 SERIES 2012 A CONSISTING OF: $20,065M SERIES A-1 (NON-AMT) $36,215M SERIES A-2 (AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: SERIES A-1 DUE: 2012-2024; 27 & 30 SERIES A-2 DUE: 2012-2021 AND 2038 PAC ROP: 7/10 Day of Sale: 07/11 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 56,200 Aaa/AAA/ VIRGINIA 07/09 VIRGINIA POOLED FINANCING, INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis Day of Sale: 07/12 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 55,000 Aa1/AA+/ DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 07/09 BUILDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Underlying S&P rating: AAA Day of Sale: 07/10 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 50,000 // NEW YORK 07/09 ST. JOHNS UNIVERSITY MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 07/12 LITTLE ELM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 48,820 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUIDLING AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2012-2042 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA-/AA- Day of Sale: 07/10 CITY OF GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 44,590 Aa2/AA/AA- UTILITIES SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 07/09 2012 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York VERMONT MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 44,000 /AA+/ (T-E/QSCB) 07/09 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: T-E: 13-32,42 QSCB: 27, 32 Day of Sale: 07/10 PARKING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 41,000 A2/A+/ NEW BRUNSWICK - CITY GUARANTEED 07/09 PARKING REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2034 Day of Sale: 07/10 PHOENIX UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 38,000 Baa3/BBB-/ NO. 210 OF MARICOPA COUNTY, 07/09 ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2011, TAX-EXEMPT SERIES A (2012) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/10 LANE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, OREGON WEEK OF 38,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/09 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 07/11 DODGE CITY, KANSAS WEEK OF 36,715 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/09 SERIES A - WATERWORKS & WASTEWATER UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES B - REFUNDING & IMPROVMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/11 GRAPEVINE-COLLEYVILLE INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 32,500 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/09 VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2012B MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/10 BETHLEHEM CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 31,000 Aa2// (NEW YORK) 07/09 EXP/ / MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 07/11 TATUM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 29,900 /A+/ TEXAS 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2042 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM CITY OF LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 28,800 Aa3// SEWER REVENUE BONDS 07/09 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2028 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2042 Day of Sale: 07/11 WHITNEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 25,515 /A+/ TEXAS 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2042 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM BIRDVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,095 //AA+ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2021 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/12 NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS WEEK OF 22,000 // COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED PLEDGE 07/09 REVENUE CO'S, SERIES 2012 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/09 LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 20,385 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/09 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/10 NORWALK GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 19,785 Aaa/AAA/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 07/09 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2029 Day of Sale: 07/10 SHALLOWATER INDPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 19,515 // DISTRICT 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/11 CITY OF EL MIRAGE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 18,210 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION AND GENERAL 07/09 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/11 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 16,490 Baa3/BBB-/ REVENUE BONDS, LAKE FOREST COLLEGE 07/09 $ 16,255M REVENUE BONDS LAKE FOREST COLLEGE, SERIES 2012A $235,000M TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS LAKE FOREST COLLEGE, SERIES 2012B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/12 LOS ANGELES COUNTY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 15,800 /AA-/ REGIONALIZED BUSINESS SERVICES 07/09 CORPORATION, CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 2012 REFUNDING SERIES A-1 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/11 CITY OF SCOTTSBORO, ALABAMA WEEK OF 15,365 /A+/ WATER, SEWER AND GAS BOARD 07/09 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 07/10 UPPER MOHAWK VALLEY REGIONAL WATER WEEK OF 14,205 A1/A+/ FINANCE AUTHORITY, NEW YORK 07/09 EXP/EXP/ MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 07/11 CITY OF HANFORD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 12,500 // WASTEWATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 07/09 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2012-2033 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION Day of Sale: 07/11 ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MARYLAND WEEK OF 12,420 A2// ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REFUNDING-ANNE 07/09 ARUNDEL COMMUNITY COLLEGE PROJECT MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 07/12 CITY OF BIG SPRING, TEXAS WEEK OF 12,000 /A+/ COMBINATION TAX AND SURPLUS REVENUE 07/09 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 07/09 LORAINE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,000 /A+/ TEXAS 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM STATE PUBLIC BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 11,595 // COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 07/09 JEFFERSON COUNTY-DUBOIS AREA VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 9,340 Aa2/NR/AA+ ADMINISTRATION 07/09 MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012A (NON-AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF AVON, OHIO WEEK OF 9,300 Aa1// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/09 SERIES 2012B BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus SERIAL: 2013-2037 Day of Sale: 07/10 DENVER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,060 // TEXAS 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2019 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM BOARD OF EDUCATION OF PROVO CITY WEEK OF 9,050 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, UTAH 07/09 ***TAXABLE*** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: 6/15/13 - 6/15/17 Aaa (UT State Guaranty)/ Aa2 underlying CRESSKILL BOROUGH BOARD OF WEEK OF 9,010 /AA/ EDUCATION 07/09 BERGEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Bank Qualified 02/01/2013 - 2025 Day of Sale: 07/11 COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,875 /AA+/ NO. 233 COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 07/09 (HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR) GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 07/12 BOROUGH OF WEST READING BERKS CO WEEK OF 7,560 // PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/09 SERIES OF 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia TOWN OF LEXINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 7,240 A1/AA-/ WATERWORKS & SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 07/09 REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 07/10 MIDLOTHIAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,000 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: A+ Day of Sale: 07/12 JIM THORPE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,725 // CARBON COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 07/09 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 07/11 THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE WEEK OF 6,180 // BOROUGH OF MOUNT EPHRAIM, 07/09 NEW JERSEY MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 07/12 COFFEYVILLE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 5,475 // CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 07/09 REFUNDING BONDS KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2025 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/12 COALINGA-HURON JOINT USD WEEK OF 5,200 A1/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/09 $2,700M QSCB SERIES 2012D $2,300M BANK QUALIFIED 2012E $200M TAXABLE 2012F CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 07/10 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,195 /A+/ DISTRICT 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 07/12 BLANCO COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,110 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/09 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 07/09 KLONDIKE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,000 /A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM NORTHERN PALM BEACH COUNTY WEEK OF 3,785 /BBB/ IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, FLORIDA 07/09 WATER CONTROL AND IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis Day of Sale: 07/10 LOOP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,600 // TEXAS 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM WEST TRAVIS COUNTY WEEK OF 3,395 // MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT #6, 07/09 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/10 SHAKER HEIGHTS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,220 // OHIO 07/09 SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT NOTES SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/12 TOWN OF WESTFIELD WEEK OF 2,695 /AA+/ COUNTY OF UNION, NEW JERSEY 07/09 $2,170M GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS (SERIES 2012) $ 525M SWIMMING POOL UTILITY REFUNDING BONDS (SERIES 2012) *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/10 MELISSA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,490 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1 Day of Sale: 07/12 COALINGA-HURON JOINT USD WEEK OF 2,400 A1/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/09 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION Day of Sale: 07/10 MILLER COUNTY NURSING HOME DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,700 /NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/09 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2031 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/11 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 1,645 Aa2/AA/ VIRGINIA 07/09 STATE MORAL OBLIGATION (AMT) MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis Day of Sale: 07/12 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 602 // DISTRICT 07/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012B MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2020-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL S&P: A+ Day of Sale: 07/12 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,370,927 (in 000's)