DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- -------------- STATE OF ILLINOIS WEEK OF 777,880 NR/AA/AA+ UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE FUND BUILDING RECEIPTS REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF ILLINOIS WEEK OF 714,000 /AA/AA+ DEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT SECURITY 07/16 UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE FUND BUILDING RECEIPTS REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: SERIES B DUE: 2017-2020 SERIES C DUE: 2021 Day of Sale: 07/18 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 540,000 A1/AA/AA- TRANSIT-SYSTEM SALES SURTAX REVENUE 07/16 BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NORTH EAST ISD WEEK OF 217,580 Aa1/AA-/ TEXAS 07/16 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2042 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 202,370 Aa3/A+/A+ SENIOR LIEN TURNPIKE REVENUE BONDS 07/16 SERIES A OF 2012 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/17 HEALTH AND HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 200,670 Aaa/AAA/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY OF THE STATE 07/16 OF MISSOURI TAXABLE EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 175,000 NR/AAA/AAA TAX AND SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE 07/16 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York DAUPHIN COUNTY GENERAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 130,000 A2/A/ HEALTH REVENUE-PINNACLE HEALTH 07/16 SYSTEM MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2027, 2032, 2042 Day of Sale: 07/19 VIRGINIA TRANSPORTATION BOARD WEEK OF 125,000 Aa1/AA/ FEDERAL HIGHWAY GRANT ANTICIPATION 07/16 REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 07/17 THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 113,490 Aa1/AA/AA (A STATE UNIVERSITY OF OHIO) 07/16 GENERAL RECEIPTS BONDS, SERIES 2012 SERIES 2012A SERIES 2012B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY, WEEK OF 110,000 Aa3/AA/ NORTH CAROLINA 07/16 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2033 TERM: 2040, 2042 Day of Sale: 07/19 PORT OF MORROW, OREGON WEEK OF 90,000 Aa1//AA BONNEVILLE COOPERATION PROJECT 07/16 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/18 STATE OF WASHINGTON WEEK OF 75,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: RETAIL ORDER PERIOD ONLY ON MONDAY CITY OF SIKESTON, MISSOURI WEEK OF 74,000 //BBB+ ELECTRIC SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 07/16 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/19 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 70,000 Aa2/AA/ CORPORATION MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING 07/16 REVENUE (TAXABLE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2025 TERM: 2028, 2032 NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE-KENNEDY WEEK OF 67,305 A3// HEALTH CARE SERIES 2012 07/16 MGR: Lancaster Pollard & Co., Columbus SERIAL: 2013-2027 TERM: 2031, 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 07/19 PUERTO RICO INDUSTRIAL, TOURIST, WEEK OF 62,750 /A-/ EDUCATIONAL, MEDICAL AND 07/16 ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL FACILITIES FINANCING AUTHORITY HIGHER EDUCATION REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 (INTER AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CLAIRTON MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY SEWER WEEK OF 56,555 NR/BBB/ REVENUE BONDS 07/16 $8,220M SERIES 2012A $48,335M SEIRES 2012B PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2042 Day of Sale: 07/16 SACRAMENTO TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY WEEK OF 54,260 Aa3/AA+/ MEASURE A SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS 07/16 SERIES 2012 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027 Day of Sale: 07/18 ALACHUA COUNTY HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 54,205 NR/NR/ CCRC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 07/16 FLORIDA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2047 Day of Sale: 07/17 PALO ALTO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 52,880 Aa1/AAA/ 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 07/16 BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York RHODE ISLAND HEALTH AND EDUCATION WEEK OF 50,000 A1//A+ RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL OF DESIGN ISSUE 07/16 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/19 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 50,000 Baa1/BBB+/NR STATE OF NEW YORK 07/16 BROOKLYN LAW SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York DAVID DOUGLAS SCHOOL DISTRICT 40, WEEK OF 49,500 // OREGON 07/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: Due 2013/22 BRIGHTON AREA SCHOOLS, COUNTY OF WEEK OF 49,000 Aa2// LIVINGSTON, MICHIGAN, 2012 SCHOOL 07/16 BUILDING & SITE BONDS, SERIES 1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF Day of Sale: 07/18 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD, WEEK OF 48,245 Aa2/AA+/ TAXABLE, ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 07/16 BALLPARK PROJECT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/17 RENO COUNTY WEEK OF 47,765 A2/NR/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #313 07/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS $44,995M SERIES 2012A $2,770M TAXABLE REFUNDING SERIES 12-B KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: SER A: 20-37 SER B: 17-19 Day of Sale: 07/18 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 43,890 A3/A-/ NEW YORK 07/16 ST. JOHN'S UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MANSFIELD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 41,740 Aaa/AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis TERM: 2012, 2015, 2022 Day of Sale: 07/18 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF LOUISIANA WEEK OF 41,380 A1//AA- STATE UNIVERSITY, LOUISIANA 07/16 AUXILIARY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2028 TERM: 2031, 2034 Day of Sale: 07/17 WARREN COUNTY, KENTUCKY WEEK OF 39,000 /A/ HOSPITAL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 07/16 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2037 Day of Sale: 07/17 PASADENA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 32,630 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/16 UNLIMITED TAX MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2023 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/17 INGLEWOOD PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 31,026 Baa1// LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 07/16 CURRENT INTEREST REFUNDING BONDS CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL APPRECIATION REFUNDING BONDS CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS MGR: Rice Financial Products Company, Hoboken BRENHAM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,891 Aaa// TEXAS 07/16 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2016-2043 Day of Sale: 07/16 THE HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 30,480 NR/NR/BBB FACILITIES BOARD OF THE 07/16 METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT OF NASHVILLE & DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 07/17 UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING, WYOMING WEEK OF 29,360 NR/AA+/NR MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 07/18 CITY OF DESOTO, TEXAS WEEK OF 22,970 /AA-/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/16 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 07/16 SPRING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 22,635 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 07/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 07/18 BIRDVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,095 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2021 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING FITCH RATING: AA+ Day of Sale: 07/16 MARYLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 16,110 NR/BBB/ CORPORATION 07/16 STUDENT HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2013-2022 TERM: 2027, 2029 Day of Sale: 07/18 COUNTY OF RICHMOND, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 15,875 A1/A/ LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/16 SERIES 2012 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 07/18 MARYLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 14,465 Baa3/NR/ CORPORATION 07/16 STUDENT HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2013-2022 TERM: 2027, 2030 Day of Sale: 07/18 COUNTY OF FAYETTE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 13,895 // MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 07/16 DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,240 Aa2// NO. RE-1, COLORADO 07/16 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2033 BOARD OF EDUCATION JEFFERSON COUNTY WEEK OF 11,560 // PUBLIC SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS 07/16 WEST VIRGINIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2020 REMARK: NR/TBD Day of Sale: 07/19 CHARTIERS-HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/16 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 07/17 LINCOLN COUNTY BUILDING CORPORATION WEEK OF 9,455 NR/A+/NR LEASE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 07/16 WYOMING MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 07/19 LAKEWOOD CITY SCHOOL UNLIMITED TAX WEEK OF 8,515 Aa2/AA-/ REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/16 OHIO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/18 UNIFIED GOVERNMENT OF WYANDOTTE WEEK OF 8,130 // COUNTY/KANSAS CITY, KANSAS 07/16 SPECIAL OBLIGATION ANNUAL APPROPRIATION BOND (WYANDOTTE PLAZA REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT), SERIES 2012-C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 07/18 GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 7,900 // **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 07/16 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 07/18 POTTER COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,810 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 07/16 SERIES 2012 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/18 CITY OF MESQUITE, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,465 Aa2/AA/ WATER AND SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING, 07/16 SERIES 2012 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/16 MIDLOTHIAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,000 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: S&P Underlying rating: A+ Day of Sale: 07/17 CITY OF MESQUITE, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,965 Aa2/AA/ CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, 07/16 SERIES 2012 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/16 GARFIELD HEIGHTS COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,895 // DISTRICT, OHIO 07/16 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 07/17 WEST SACRAMENTO SPECIAL TAX REVENUE WEEK OF 6,365 // BONDS 07/16 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED TBD/TBD Day of Sale: 07/17 WETHERSFIELD GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 6,265 Aa2/NR/ REFUNDING BONDS 07/16 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2024 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/16 OJAI UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,000 NR/A+/NR CALIFORNIA 07/16 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/17 DESOTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,000 Aaa/A/ TEXAS 07/16 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2012 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/18 CY-CHAMP PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,625 // TEXAS 07/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 **********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/16 EASTERN CAMDEN COUNTY WEEK OF 4,310 // REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, 07/16 NEW JERSEY ***********BANK QUALLIFIED********* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 07/19 CITY OF MESQUITE, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,055 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUDNING BONDS, 07/16 SERIES 2012 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/16 SPRING MEADOWS MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,930 /BBB/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/16 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED CITY OF SPLENDORA, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,410 NR/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 07/16 SERIES 2012 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/17 NORTH DOUGLAS SCHOOL DISTRICT 22, WEEK OF 960 // OREGON 07/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: Due 6/15/13-32 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,853,752 (in 000's)