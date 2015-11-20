Chinese snackmaker Dali Foods set to drop 2.7 pct in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese Dali Foods Group Company Ltd were set to open 2.7 percent down in their Hong Kong debut on Friday, after the country’s second-largest snack food maker raised $1.14 billion in an initial public offering (IPO).

Dali Foods’ stock was indicated to open at HK$5.11 after pricing its IPO at HK$5.25, near the bottom of a marketing range of HK$5.00 to HK$6.15 per share. The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open flat.

The Dali Foods’ deal comes on the heels of several other large offerings in the city, highlighting an upswing in equity activity that investment bankers are counting on to boost revenue in Asia. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)