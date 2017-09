March 7 (Reuters) - Dalian Daxian Enterprises Holdings Co Ltd

* Says to sell 40.35 percent stake in Shenyang Chenghao Securities for 200 million yuan ($32.69 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cet47v

($1 = 6.1185 Chinese Yuan)