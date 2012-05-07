FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dalian Exchange to start mock options trading - paper
#Financials
May 7, 2012

Dalian Exchange to start mock options trading - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Sources close to the Dalian Commodity Exchange said the bourse will launch an options trading simulation programme for all products from Monday, the China Securities Journal reported.

The mock trading system, based on American options, had been approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and would be rolled out in three stages, the newspaper said, as the exchange hastens its efforts to introduce a real options trading system.

The system will initially be launched internally, and selected exchange members will be invited to participate in the second stage. In the final stage, the entire market will be allowed to trade options under the simulation system.

Options are contracts that give the buyer the right but not the obligation to buy or sell a futures contract at a set price. American options are those that may be declared on any day prior to expiration, with the underlying asset transferred as a spot transaction for cash. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Chris Lewis)

