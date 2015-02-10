Dalian Wanda says to buy Swiss sports firm for $1.2 bln

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Group Co, which controls China’s biggest property developer and largest cinema chain, said it has agreed to buy Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG with a group of investors for 1.05 billion euros ($1.19 billion).

In its latest push into entertainment and leisure, Dalian Wanda said in a statement it would own 68.2 percent of Infront. The statement did not name the other shareholders.

The deal comes as Dalian Wanda aggressively expands overseas and diversifies through a string of purchases. The conglomerate has announced three large investments outside China since the beginning of this year.