FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dalian Wanda offers 12 pct return in take private plan
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 22, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

Dalian Wanda offers 12 pct return in take private plan

Clare Jim

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - The Dalian Wanda Group is in the process of raising funds to take its Hong Kong-listed property arm private ahead of a Shanghai listing and has given investors up until Monday to pay a deposit, documents seen by Reuters show.

In a presentation document reviewed by Reuters, Dalian Wanda said it would pay an annual interest of up to 12 percent to investors if Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, China’s largest commercial developer, fails to list in Shanghai within two years.

Dalian Wanda is taking its Hong Kong unit private just 15 months after its stock market debut, unhappy with its share performance and preferring to place its bets on an upcoming Shanghai listing.

A source with knowledge on the fund-raising exercise, which is done through special purpose vehicles, said Dalian Wanda’s offer has already been oversubscribed. Investors willing to participate must pay a 20 percent deposit.

“If the company fails to list in an onshore main board within two years of delisting or by August 31, 2018 (whichever later), Dalian Wanda Group will buy back all shares (of the special purpose vehicle) from offshore investors with 12 percent interest and onshore investors with 10 percent interest,” the document said.

Contacted by Reuters, Dalian Wanda declined to comment. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.