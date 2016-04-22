Dalian Wanda offers 12 pct return in take private plan

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - The Dalian Wanda Group is in the process of raising funds to take its Hong Kong-listed property arm private ahead of a Shanghai listing and has given investors up until Monday to pay a deposit, documents seen by Reuters show.

In a presentation document reviewed by Reuters, Dalian Wanda said it would pay an annual interest of up to 12 percent to investors if Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, China’s largest commercial developer, fails to list in Shanghai within two years.

Dalian Wanda is taking its Hong Kong unit private just 15 months after its stock market debut, unhappy with its share performance and preferring to place its bets on an upcoming Shanghai listing.

A source with knowledge on the fund-raising exercise, which is done through special purpose vehicles, said Dalian Wanda’s offer has already been oversubscribed. Investors willing to participate must pay a 20 percent deposit.

“If the company fails to list in an onshore main board within two years of delisting or by August 31, 2018 (whichever later), Dalian Wanda Group will buy back all shares (of the special purpose vehicle) from offshore investors with 12 percent interest and onshore investors with 10 percent interest,” the document said.

Contacted by Reuters, Dalian Wanda declined to comment. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Lisa Jucca)