FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dalian Wanda Properties halts HK shares pending privatisation details
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Dalian Wanda Properties halts HK shares pending privatisation details

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co, China’s largest commercial developer, was suspended in Hong Kong on Monday.

The shares were halted at the company’s request ahead of an announcement, the developer said, without providing details.

Wanda Commercial Properties is due to announce details of a privatisation plan, according to a company official, who declined to be identified ahead of a statement.

Dalian Wanda Group, controlled by China’s richest man, is taking its Hong Kong-listed unit private 15 months after its stock market debut.

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties will offer no less than HK$48 per share to take the itself private, a level in line with its pricing for its IPO, which raised about $4 billion.

The Dalian Wanda Group is unhappy with the share performance of its property arm, and prefers to place its bets on an upcoming Shanghai listing.

Dalian Wanda Properties has risen 32 percent since the privatisation plan was announced on March 30. The shares closed at HK$51.25 on Friday, their highest since Nov. 6. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.