Dalian Wanda H1 revenue jumps on push into entertainment, leisure businesses

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Wanda Group said on Tuesday first-half revenue climbed a better-than-expected 10.6 percent, helped by its aggressive expansion into entertainment and leisure businesses as it diversifies away from property.

Owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, the conglomerate has made some high-profile purchases including U.S. film studio Legendary Entertainment and World Triathlon Corp, owner of the Ironman franchise.

Revenue rose to 119.9 billion yuan ($18 billion) in January-June, stronger than its initial target of flat revenue when compared with the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The unlisted conglomerate does not provide profit figures.

Overseas revenue jumped nearly 80 percent to account for nearly 15 percent of overall revenue.

Its sports, film, entertainment and tourism unit saw revenue surge 57 percent while property revenue fell 17.3 percent as it struggled with a supply glut in smaller cities where most of its real estate is concentrated.

Two key listed units are Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties and Wanda Cinema Line Corp.

Revenue for a financial unit established last October climbed to 15.5 billion yuan, 63 percent above the company's target. ($1 = 6.6691 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)