FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Amundi buys majority stake in gas-fired cogeneration plants in France
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 7 months ago

Amundi buys majority stake in gas-fired cogeneration plants in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A joint venture between asset management company Amundi and French utility EDF has bought a majority stake in 132 gas-fired cogeneration plants in France for 150 million euros ($159 million), Amundi said on Tuesday.

Amundi Energy Transition bought the stake in the plants, which have a total capacity of 330 megawatts (MW), from Dalkia, a French energy services company which is also an EDF subsidiary, it said in a statement.

Cogeneration, also known as combined heat and power, can produce heat and electricity at the same time from the same facility.

Such plants can recover heat produced as a by-product of power generation and reuse it in industrial processes and to produce energy for hospitals and public housing.

Amundi Energy said it was also working on a second deal this year for a separate 170-MW group of Dalkia cogeneration projects which are currently under construction. ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.