DAMAC Real Estate pulls exchange offer for Dubai listing - statement
September 24, 2014

DAMAC Real Estate pulls exchange offer for Dubai listing - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - DAMAC Real Estate has withdrawn an offer for holders of its London-listed Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) to swap their positions for shares to be listed on the Dubai Financial Market, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The developer had been unable to secure an agreement with the United Arab Emirates’ market regulator, the Securities and Commodities Authority, in time for the exchange offer to proceed in its current form, DAMAC said in a filing in London.

DAMAC said it would propose a new exchange offer, under terms that were “substantially the same”, which would launch “shortly”, adding the cancelled deal had secured the approval of 71 percent of eligible GDR holders.

GDRs are certificates listed on a foreign exchange to the firm’s home market which represent shares in the company, and are often used by emerging market corporates as a way of listing on more developed stock exchanges. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
