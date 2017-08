DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - DAMAC Properties, a United Arab Emirates real estate developer, has mandated banks for a U.S dollar-denominated debt sale, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The developer has a $100 million sukuk issue maturing on March 21 and a $650 million sukuk issue maturing in 2019. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)