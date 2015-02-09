Dubai's Damac Properties proposes 10 pct bonus share issue

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Damac Properties has proposed a 10 percent bonus share issue equivalent to 500 million dirhams ($136.1 million), the developer said in a bourse statement on Monday.

Earlier this month, Damac reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $249.8 million, up 11 percent from the year-ago period.

DAMAC’s 2014 full-year profit was $937 million, up from $641.5 million in 2013, the company said in a filing to London’s bourse.