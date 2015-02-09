FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Damac Properties proposes 10 pct bonus share issue
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 9, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Damac Properties proposes 10 pct bonus share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Damac Properties has proposed a 10 percent bonus share issue equivalent to 500 million dirhams ($136.1 million), the developer said in a bourse statement on Monday.

Earlier this month, Damac reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $249.8 million, up 11 percent from the year-ago period.

DAMAC’s 2014 full-year profit was $937 million, up from $641.5 million in 2013, the company said in a filing to London’s bourse.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.