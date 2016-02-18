FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Damac Properties says acquires land in Dubai worth $343 mln
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 18, 2016 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Damac Properties says acquires land in Dubai worth $343 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Dubai-based developer DAMAC Properties has purchased land in Dubai for 1.26 billion dirhams ($343.1 million), it said in a statement on Thursday.

The plots, located on the eastern and western sides of Sheikh Zayed Road close to the emirate’s Dubai Canal project, will add around 4 million square feet to the company’s land bank, the statement said.

The land was purchased through the company’s subsidiary, DAMAC Properties Development, it added. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

