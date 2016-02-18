Dubai's Damac Properties says acquires land in Dubai worth $343 mln

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Dubai-based developer DAMAC Properties has purchased land in Dubai for 1.26 billion dirhams ($343.1 million), it said in a statement on Thursday.

The plots, located on the eastern and western sides of Sheikh Zayed Road close to the emirate’s Dubai Canal project, will add around 4 million square feet to the company’s land bank, the statement said.

The land was purchased through the company’s subsidiary, DAMAC Properties Development, it added. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)