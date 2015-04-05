FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai developer DAMAC considers London tower investment
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai developer DAMAC considers London tower investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Dubai property developer DAMAC will consider taking an equity stake in a project to build a 50-storey mixed-use tower in central London, which would mark its entry into the British market, it said on Sunday.

The second biggest Dubai developer by market value has projects in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Lebanon.

The London project, for which planning permission has been given, comprises 685,000 square feet of internal space for 450 residential units, as well as Grade A offices and retail space.

DAMAC said an initial exchange of contracts for the land had taken place between an unnamed seller and another company, also not named, under the control of main DAMAC shareholder and chairman Hussain Sajwani.

Completion of the deal is expected shortly, it added without specifying how large a stake it might take. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.