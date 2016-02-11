FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's DAMAC Properties Q4 net profit falls 12 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2016 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's DAMAC Properties Q4 net profit falls 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dubai’s DAMAC Properties reported a 12 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.

The developer reported a net profit of 844 million dirhams ($229.8 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated in the absence of a quarterly breakdown. This was up from 959.3 million dirhams a year earlier.

DAMAC’s 2015 full-year profit was 4.51 billion dirhams, up from 3.48 billion dirhams in 2014, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham Reporting By Tom Arnold and Nadia Saleem, editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.