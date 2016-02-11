Dubai's DAMAC Properties Q4 net profit falls 12 pct

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dubai’s DAMAC Properties reported a 12 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.

The developer reported a net profit of 844 million dirhams ($229.8 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated in the absence of a quarterly breakdown. This was up from 959.3 million dirhams a year earlier.

DAMAC’s 2015 full-year profit was 4.51 billion dirhams, up from 3.48 billion dirhams in 2014, the company said in a statement.