BRIEF-Shenzhen Soling Industrial signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance on user behavior insurance for advanced driver assistant system
DUBAI Feb 14 Dubai's DAMAC Properties reported a 1.3 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
The developer reported a net profit of 854.6 million dirhams ($232.7 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, 2016, Reuters calculated in the absence of a quarterly breakdown. This was up from 844 million dirhams reported for the year-ago period.
Full-year 2016 net profit was 3.69 billion dirhams, down from 4.51 billion dirhams in 2015, the company said in a statement.
The company said its shareholders had approved the distribution of a cash dividend of 0.25 dirhams per share for 2016. That compares with 0.15 dirhams per share for the previous year. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
GABORONE, Feb 15 The head of Standard Chartered Botswana has resigned, the British bank said on Wednesday, without giving reasons.
Feb 15 (LPC) - HSBC's key leveraged and acquisition finance bankers in Asia Pacific are leaving their positions, sources said, raising questions on its strategy for the event-driven financing business.