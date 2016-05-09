FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Dubai's DAMAC Properties Q1 profit slides 15 pct on lower revenues
May 9, 2016 / 5:01 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Dubai's DAMAC Properties Q1 profit slides 15 pct on lower revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Replaces word in para 2 to show profit fell)

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Dubai’s DAMAC Properties reported a 15 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Monday as revenue dropped.

The developer reported a net profit of 1.05 billion dirhams ($285.9 million) for the three months to March 31, according to a statement to Dubai’s bourse. This was down from 1.23 billion dirhams a year earlier.

DAMAC’s first-quarter revenue was 1.62 billion dirhams. This compared with 2.43 billion dirhams a year earlier. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

