FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Damac Q1 profit falls 38 pct; reveals dividend plans
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Damac Q1 profit falls 38 pct; reveals dividend plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Damac Properties reported a 38 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday despite surging revenue because a year earlier its bottom line benefitted from a big one-off gain from an associate.

The privately-run developer, which listed on Dubai’s bourse in January, made a net profit of 792.9 million dirhams ($215.87 million) in the three months to March 31, Damac said in a statement.

That compares with a profit of 1.28 billion dirhams in the year-earlier period when it benefitted from a gain worth almost that amount on its investment in an associate.

Quarterly revenue was 1.79 billion dirhams, up from 573,000 dirhams a year earlier.

Damac also said it will pay at least two dividends for 2015; a 10 percent interim payout followed by a final 15 percent payout. It plans to pay at least 25 percent in dividends in 2016 as well. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.