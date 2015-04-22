UPDATE 1-Dubai's DAMAC Q1 profit drop due to special factors

* Made big one-off investment gain a year ago

* Says profit at real estate interests rose 3 percent

* Will pay at least two dividends for 2015

* Signed deal to acquire 20 pct of London tower

* No plans to raise fresh debt (Updates with company’s comments on earnings statement)

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Dubai’s DAMAC Properties reported a 38 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, despite surging revenue, because of the effect of a big one-off gain a year ago.

The privately run developer, which listed on Dubai’s bourse in January, reported a net profit of 792.9 million dirhams ($215.8 million) in the three months to March 31.

That compared with a profit of 1.28 billion dirhams in the year-earlier period, when DAMAC benefited from a similarly sized gain “realised on recognition of investment in an associate”, the company’s earnings statement said without giving details of the gain. Quarterly revenue jumped to 1.79 billion dirhams from 573,000 dirhams a year earlier.

DAMAC later said the first-quarter and year-earlier profit figures were not comparable, because the company had acquired its real estate operating interests, named DAMAC Real Estate Development Ltd, only in the second half of 2014.

The first-quarter profit of DAMAC Real Estate rose 3 percent from a year earlier to $215.8 million, the company said. Revenue rose 11 percent to $485.9 million.

DAMAC said it would pay at least two dividends for 2015: a half-year payout worth 10 percent of capital followed by a final 15 percent payout for the second half of the year. It plans to pay at least 25 percent in dividends in 2016 as well.

In February, Damac proposed only a 10 percent bonus share issue for 2014.

“When we gave bonus shares there were a lot of questions from investors - we felt we should explain our dividend strategy for the coming two years,” DAMAC chairman and chief executive Hussain Sajwani told Reuters.

Earlier this month, DAMAC signed a deal to acquire 20 percent of a 50-storey mixed-use tower to be built in London’s “zone one” area, the central part of the city, Sajwani said, declining to provide further details.

“We have a lot of customers who are interested in London, so it’s part of our strategy to move to that market,” a DAMAC spokesman said.

The company has no plans to raise fresh debt, Sajwani added. It had gross debts of $798 million and cash and bank facilities of $2.19 billion as of March 31.