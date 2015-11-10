FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Damac Properties Q3 profit rises 45 pct
November 10, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Damac Properties Q3 profit rises 45 pct

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dubai’s DAMAC Properties reported a 45 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

The developer, which listed on Dubai’s bourse in January, reported a net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams ($277.70 million)for the three months to Sept. 30, according to a statement to Dubai’s bourse. This was up from 706.4 million dirhams a year earlier.

DAMAC’s third-quarter revenue was 2.02 billion dirhams, down from 2.12 billion dirhams in the prior-year period.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Yara Bayoumy

