FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Developer Damac Real Estate Q1 net profit up 79 pct on Dubai growth
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Developer Damac Real Estate Q1 net profit up 79 pct on Dubai growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Damac Real Estate said on Tuesday that its net profit for the first quarter rose 79 percent as the developer benefited from buoyant conditions in its Dubai home market.

Net profit for the first three months of 2014 was $210 million compared to $117 million in the corresponding period last year, it said in a regulatory filing in London.

“The continued economic recovery in our core market of Dubai has supported strong sales in the first quarter of 2014,” Hussain Sajwani, executive chairman and chief executive of Damac, said in the statement.

Booked sales more than doubled year-on-year to $864 million in the first quarter, Damac said. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.