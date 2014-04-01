FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's DAMAC sets price thoughts for 5-year USD sukuk
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's DAMAC sets price thoughts for 5-year USD sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Dubai’s DAMAC Real Estate set price thoughts for its five-year, benchmark-sized U.S. dollar sukuk issue, in basis points, at midswaps plus the mid-300s, a document from arrangers showed on Tuesday.

The issue is expected to be arranged this week. The proceeds will be used for DAMAC’s general corporate purposes; benchmark-sized is generally taken to mean at least $500 million.

Joint lead managers are Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD and National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

DAMAC is the first Dubai property developer to list equity in London. Its sukuk will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and NASDAQ Dubai. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.