BRIEF-Damac Real Estate launches offer to exchange GDRS for ordinary shares

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Damac Real Estate Development Ltd

* Offer to exchange GDRS for ordinary shares

* Each eligible holder may tender up to 100 percent of GDRS held by it

* Damac Properties Dubai co made further offer to exchange gdrs for damac shares at exchange ratio of 23.0769231 damac shares for each gdr

* Offer is open for acceptances from 4:00 p.m. (London time) on 26 September 2014, and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Central European Time or New York time, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: