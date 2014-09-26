FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Damac Real Estate launches offer to exchange GDRS for ordinary shares
September 26, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Damac Real Estate launches offer to exchange GDRS for ordinary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Damac Real Estate Development Ltd

* Offer to exchange GDRS for ordinary shares

* Each eligible holder may tender up to 100 percent of GDRS held by it

* Damac Properties Dubai co made further offer to exchange gdrs for damac shares at exchange ratio of 23.0769231 damac shares for each gdr

* Offer is open for acceptances from 4:00 p.m. (London time) on 26 September 2014, and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Central European Time or New York time, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
