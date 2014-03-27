Dubai's Damac picks banks for potential sukuk issue -IFR

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Dubai developer Damac Real Estate will meet investors in Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and London from March 28 for a potential offering of a dollar-denominated sukuk, Thomson Reuters service IFR reported on Thursday.

London-listed Damac has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank as joint global co-ordinators, as well as joint lead managers with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank <ADIB.AD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange the meetings.

Damac did not say how much it could borrow or provide any other details.