FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Damac picks banks for potential sukuk issue -IFR
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Damac picks banks for potential sukuk issue -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Dubai developer Damac Real Estate will meet investors in Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and London from March 28 for a potential offering of a dollar-denominated sukuk, Thomson Reuters service IFR reported on Thursday.

London-listed Damac has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank as joint global co-ordinators, as well as joint lead managers with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank <ADIB.AD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange the meetings.

Damac did not say how much it could borrow or provide any other details.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.