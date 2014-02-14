FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Damiani says 9-mth operating loss narrows to 2.2 mln euros
February 14, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 4 years ago

Damiani says 9-mth operating loss narrows to 2.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italian jeweller Damiani said on Friday its operating loss for the nine months ended Dec. 31 narrowed to 2.2 million euros ($3 million) from 3 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

The maker of one-off pieces which can sell for millions of euros said revenues in the period rose to 110.3 million euros from 107.6 million euros.

Sales through its directly operated stores rose 14 percent at current exchange rates, while its wholesale stores registered a 3.7 percent decline.

The group edged into positive profitability with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 0.3 million euros, from a loss of 0.8 million euros in the first nine months of the previous year.

“The numbers are getting better...we are very confident,” chief executive Guido Damiani told Reuters.

“Some of the savings we have made and will continue to make will only have an impact in the year to come.” ($1 = 0.7307 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)

