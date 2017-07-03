DUBAI, July 3 Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas
has rescheduled a telephone call with holders of its
outstanding $700 million of sukuk to this Thursday at 4 p.m.
United Arab Emirates time (1200 GMT), the company said on
Monday.
The call would outline the broad terms of the company's
proposal to restructure its Islamic bonds. Dana is claiming it
must exchange the instruments for new ones at lower profit rates
because they are no longer lawful following changes in Islamic
finance.
The company had originally scheduled the call for June 21,
but on that day it decided to postpone the call because, it
said, a media article had "mischaracterised" the event.
Previously, it said, it made several approaches to an ad hoc
committee of creditors to arrange a call but each invitation was
declined.
