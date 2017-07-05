DUBAI, July 5 The owners of Islamic bonds issued
by Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas have gone to London's
High Court of Justice to try to overturn an injunction that
prevents them from forcing repayment of the $700 million of
sukuk.
Analysts say the case could have ramifications across the
Islamic finance industry, with any decision against the
creditors potentially undermining confidence in Islamic bonds.
Dana Gas argues that because of changes in Islamic financial
instruments and how they are interpreted, its sukuk are no
longer sharia-compliant, and have become unlawful and
unenforceable in the United Arab Emirates.
The company says it is therefore halting payments on the
mudaraba-style sukuk and proposing its creditors exchange them
for new Islamic bonds with lower profit distributions.
In mid-June, Dana Gas said it had obtained an interim
injunction from London's High Court blocking holders of the
sukuk, which are due to mature in October, from enforcing claims
against the company related to the bonds.
Deutsche Bank, representing the sukuk holders, told the High
Court on Tuesday the injunction should be set aside, according
to legal documents presented to the court and seen by Reuters.
Deutsche Bank told the court Dana's case was "hopeless as a
matter of law," arguing that asserting the sukuk were illegal
was an "event of default" allowing the sukuk holders to demand
repayment, the documents show.
Dana's actions "have sent shockwaves around the market for
Islamic bonds" because they could erode trust in other sukuk
issues, Deutsche Bank said.
The judge did not reach a conclusion on Tuesday, and has
asked Dana and the other parties to return to the court on
Wednesday, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
