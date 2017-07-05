(Updates with judge's order)
DUBAI/LONDON, July 5 London's High Court plans
to hold a full hearing in September on efforts by Abu
Dhabi-listed Dana Gas to restructure $700 million of
its Islamic bonds, sources familiar with the case said on
Wednesday.
The sources were speaking after a High Court judge heard
legal arguments from Dana Gas and Deutsche Bank,
which is representing investors in the Islamic bonds, or sukuk.
Dana Gas declared the bonds invalid last month, saying they
were no longer compliant with changing interpretations of the
Islamic sharia code and had therefore become unlawful in the
United Arab Emirates.
The company said it was halting payments on the
mudaraba-style sukuk and proposed that creditors exchange them
for new Islamic bonds with lower profit distributions.
The judge upheld an interim High Court injunction blocking
holders of the bonds, which are due to mature in October, from
enforcing claims related to the securities against Dana Gas, the
sources said.
However, he imposed restrictions on asset sales by Dana and
its ability to raise more debt or pay dividends. He also ordered
Dana to cancel an injunction in a court in the emirate of
Sharjah and seek a stay of proceedings there, the sources said.
Dana obtained that injunction, which blocks claims for
payments on its sukuk, last month when it applied to the Sharjah
court to have the bonds declared unlawful and unenforceable.
The case has worried the Islamic finance industry as it has
raised the prospect that other firms with Islamic debt could
justify not honouring obligations by claiming sharia-based
financial standards had changed since the debt was issued.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Kirstin Ridley; writing by
Andrew Torchia; editing by David Clarke)