FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dana Holdings to close Michigan plant by end-2013
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 5 years

Dana Holdings to close Michigan plant by end-2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Dana Holdings Corp plans to close its 150-worker plant in Rochester Hills, Michigan, and shift the production to two other factories, the company said on Wednesday.

The work done at the suburban Detroit plant will be shifted to Dana plants in St. Clair, Michigan, and Paris, Tennessee, next year, Dana spokesman Chuck Hartlage said in a statement.

Dana said workers at Rochester Hills can transfer to the nearby St. Clair plant or the one in Tennessee.

It will be “business as usual” until the shifting of work is completed by the end of 2013, Dana said.

“After much consideration, the company determined that consolidation of these facilities was necessary to the long-term success of our U.S. engine cooling business,” Dana said.

Equipment from the Rochester Hills plant will start to be moved later this year and the plant will shut by the end of 2013, the company said.

Dana, a supplier of axles, drive shafts and transmissions, showed a 22 percent rise in fourth-quarter 2011 revenue, to $1.91 billion.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, Dana employs about 24,500 people in 26 countries.

The plan to close the Rochester Hills plant was reported by the Detroit Free Press earlier on Wednesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.