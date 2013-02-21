FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dana Holding profit rises on tax benefit
February 21, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Dana Holding profit rises on tax benefit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Fourth-quarter adj earnings $0.38/shr vs est $0.34/shr

* Records income tax benefit of $46 mln

* Revenue falls 15 pct

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp’s quarterly revenue fell 15 percent as demand remained weak, but the company reported higher profit on income tax benefits.

Net income attributable to the company rose 24 percent to $88 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $71 million or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded income tax benefits of $46 million in the quarter.

Excluding restructuring and other charges, Dana earned 38 cents per share. Analysts on average expected earnings of 34 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $1.6 billion, in line with analysts’ expectation.

Dana supplies axles, drive shafts, ceiling and thermal components for light, commercial and off-highway vehicles.

Sales at its second-largest unit - commercial vehicles - which sells products for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles, fell 26 percent.

Sales of off-highway vehicle parts also dropped 17 percent.

Dana last month forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $1.88 to $1.95 per share on sales of about $7.1 billion.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $2.5 billion, closed at $16.62 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
