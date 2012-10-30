FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Dana Gas $1 bln Islamic bond price tumbles
October 30, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

UAE's Dana Gas $1 bln Islamic bond price tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - UAE’s Dana Gas saw prices for its $1 billion Islamic bond slump on Tuesday after sources told Reuters that the natural gas firm will fail to repay the sukuk when it matures on Wednesday.

The paper, which has $920 million outstanding, dropped 10 cents on the dollar to 68 cents from 78 cents prior to the news, according to data provided by Nomura Holdings.

Dana Gas is set to become the first UAE company to fail payment of an Islamic bond on maturity, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Dana Gas declined comment on the story. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

