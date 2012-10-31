FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dana Gas says has been in talks on sukuk maturity
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Dana Gas says has been in talks on sukuk maturity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dana Gas has been in discussions with holders of its $920 million Islamic bond maturing Oct. 31 on a restructuring of the sukuk, the company said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

“Dana Gas confirms...it has been engaged in discussions with the Ad-Hoc Committee of Sukuk Certificate holders to reach a consensual solution to the restructuring of the sukuk, which it believes to be in the best interests of all stakeholders,” it said without elaborating on how the talks had proceeded.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Dana Gas was set to become the first United Arab Emirates company to fail to repay an Islamic bond on maturity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.