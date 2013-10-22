FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Dana Gas consortium files case against Kurdish government
October 22, 2013 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

UAE's Dana Gas consortium files case against Kurdish government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas , leading a consortium of energy investors, has filed an arbitration case in London against the Iraqi Kurdistan government, the company said on Tuesday.

The arbitration proceedings are to clarify the amount of money they are owed for work already carried out in the area and on their rights to develop and market gas fields, Dana said in a bourse filing.

The case was filed at the London Court of International Arbitration under the terms of Dana’s 2007 agreement with Kurdistan, the company said. There was no immediate comment from the Kurdistan government. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Maha El Dahan, Editing by Andrew Torchia)

