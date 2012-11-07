BRIEF-UAE's Dana Gas reaches "in principle" sukuk restructuring

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dana Gas Co PJS : * Dana says reaches “in principle” restructuring agreement on sukuk terms * Dana cancels $80 million of sukuk held by company; sukukholders to receive partial

paydown from company’s balance sheet cash * Dana says remaining sukuk split between new ordinary sukuk and new convertible sukuk * Dana says has entered into a standstill agreement with creditors committee * Dana says repays October 30 profit payment * Dana Gas trading suspended on Abu Dhabi exchange - bourse statement