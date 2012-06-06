FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danaher CFO: Euro weakness could reduce earnings
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Danaher CFO: Euro weakness could reduce earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - The recent weakness of the euro against the U.S. dollar could push down Danaher Corp’s full-year earnings if it persists, the company’s finance chief said on Wednesday.

When the medical and industrial conglomerate reported quarterly results in late April, one euro bought around $1.30. It has since fallen to $1.24.

If that euro weakness continues, it would reduce Danaher’s full-year earnings by about 5 cents a share, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Komas told an investor conference in New York.

Analysts on average expect Danaher to earn $3.32 per share for the year.

The company generates nearly a quarter of its sales from Western Europe. A weaker euro reduces the value of European sales when they are translated into dollars.

The euro hit a two-year low against the dollar last week on fears that a European debt crisis may force Greece to exit the euro zone and Spain may need to issue more debt to recapitalize its banks.

