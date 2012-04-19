Danaher profit tops Street expectations

April 19 (Reuters) - Industrial and medical technology conglomerate Danaher Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Net earnings rose to $612.9 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $429.4 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations were 73 cents a share, beating the analysts’ average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 31 percent to $4.32 billion, largely reflecting acquisitions.