Danaher fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
January 28, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

Danaher fourth-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp reported a better-than-expected 25 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by a 6 percent rise in sales.

Net income rose to $789.3 million, or $1.11 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $630.4 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Danaher earned 96 cents per share.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $5.27 billion at the company which sells tools for communications networks, water treatment instruments and components for industrial systems.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $5.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects first-quarter earnings of 76 cents to 80 cents.

