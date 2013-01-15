Dana Holding forecasts 2013 results below Wall Street estimates

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Dana Holding Corp estimated its 2012 sales at the low end of its forecast, hurt by depressed demand for its commercial vehicle parts, and forecast 2013 results below market expectations.

The Ohio-based company cut its 2012 revenue forecast to between $7.2 billion and $7.3 billion in October.

For 2013, Dana Holding said it expects full-year adjusted earnings of $1.88 to $1.95 per share on sales of about $7.1 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.98 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.