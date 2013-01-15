FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dana Holding forecasts 2013 results below Wall Street estimates
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Dana Holding forecasts 2013 results below Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Dana Holding Corp estimated its 2012 sales at the low end of its forecast, hurt by depressed demand for its commercial vehicle parts, and forecast 2013 results below market expectations.

The Ohio-based company cut its 2012 revenue forecast to between $7.2 billion and $7.3 billion in October.

For 2013, Dana Holding said it expects full-year adjusted earnings of $1.88 to $1.95 per share on sales of about $7.1 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.98 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.