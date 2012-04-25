FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dana Holding posts 1st-qtr profit
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Dana Holding posts 1st-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp posted a first-quarter profit, helped by strong sales in its commercial and off-highway segments.

Net income attributable to Dana Holding rose to $70 million, or 33 cents per share, from a loss of $30 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.98 billion.

Analysts expected a profit of 41 cents per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $13.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

