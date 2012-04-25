FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Dana Holding posts 1st-qtr profit, shares up
April 25, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Dana Holding posts 1st-qtr profit, shares up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.33 vs loss/shr $0.26 last year

* Q1 rev $1.98 bln vs $1.80 bln last year

* Commercial vehicle segment sales up 16 pct to $551 mln

* Off-highway segment sales up 12 pct to $418 mln

* Shares up 4 percent premarket

April 25 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp posted a quarterly profit as demand for commercial and off-highway vehicles boosted sales, sending its shares up 4 percent before the bell.

Commercial vehicle companies such as Navistar International Corp and Paccar Inc - some of Dana’s largest customers - have enjoyed a rebound in U.S. truck demand after a financial meltdown prior to 2011 severely hurt production.

The increase in first-quarter sales was driven primarily by a rise in vehicle production, the company said in a statement.

Sales in its commercial vehicle segment - which makes axles, driveshafts and tire management systems - jumped 16 percent to $551 million, while revenue from the off-highway vehicle segment rose 12 percent.

Dana Holding posted a net income available to common stockholders of $62 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with a loss of $38 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

January-March revenue rose 10 percent to $1.98 billion.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company’s shares were up 4 percent at $14.50 in premarket trade. They closed at $13.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

