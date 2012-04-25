FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Dana Holding posts quarterly profit, shares rise
April 25, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Dana Holding posts quarterly profit, shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.44 vs est $0.41

* Q1 rev $1.98 bln vs est $1.93 bln

* Commercial vehicle segment sales up 16 pct to $551 mln

* Off-highway segment sales up 12 pct to $418 mln

* Shares up 9 percent

April 25 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ expectations as demand for commercial and off-highway vehicles boosted sales, and the company declared a second-quarter dividend, sending its shares up as much as 9 percent.

Commercial vehicle companies such as Navistar International Corp and Paccar Inc - some of Dana’s largest customers - have seen a rebound in U.S. truck demand, after a financial meltdown prior to 2011 severely hurt production.

The increase in first-quarter sales was driven primarily by a rise in vehicle production, the company said in a statement.

Sales in its commercial vehicle segment - which makes axles, driveshafts and tire management systems - jumped 16 percent to $551 million, while revenue from the off-highway vehicle segment rose 12 percent.

Dana posted a net income available to common stockholders of $62 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with a loss of $38 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Dana earned 44 cents per share, higher than the 41 cents analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

January-March revenue rose 10 percent to $1.98 billion, slightly above analysts’ estimates of $1.93 billion.

Dana said it will pay a dividend of 5 cents per share, payable on June 1 to common stockholders as of May 11.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company’s shares were trading up 8 percent to $15.07 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

