Dana Holding profit drops 45 percent on lower sales

April 25 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp’s quarterly profit fell 45 percent due to lower North American sales of parts used in commercial vehicles and a slump in its off-highway business in Europe and Asia.

The net income available to common stockholders plunged to $34 million, or 19 cents per share, from $62 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $1.68 billion.

Dana supplies axles, drive shafts, ceiling and thermal components for light, commercial and off-highway vehicles.