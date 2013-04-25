FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dana Holding profit drops 45 percent on lower sales
April 25, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 4 years

Dana Holding profit drops 45 percent on lower sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp’s quarterly profit fell 45 percent due to lower North American sales of parts used in commercial vehicles and a slump in its off-highway business in Europe and Asia.

The net income available to common stockholders plunged to $34 million, or 19 cents per share, from $62 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $1.68 billion.

Dana supplies axles, drive shafts, ceiling and thermal components for light, commercial and off-highway vehicles.

