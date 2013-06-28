FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UPDATE 1-Auto parts supplier Dana expands share buyback program to $1 bln
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Auto parts supplier Dana expands share buyback program to $1 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expands buyback program by up to $750 mln

* Has already repurchased shares worth $100 mln

June 28 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp said it expanded its share repurchase program to up to $1 billion from $250 million.

Dana has been hurt by falling demand for its vehicle parts in North America and Europe over the past few months. It reported a 45 percent drop in first-quarter profit in April but said it expected to capitalize on increased volumes through 2013.

U.S. auto sales rose more than expected in May, boosted by a recovery in the housing market and relatively stable gas prices.

Dana’s business is led by drivetrain technologies, sealing systems, thermal-management products and off-highway transmissions.

The company said on Friday it had already repurchased shares worth $100 million.

Dana said it plans to buy back shares either in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions over the next two years.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $981 million and marketable securities of $63 million as of March 31.

The company’s stock has gained 5 percent since it reported first-quarter results. It closed at $18.21 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, much below its intrinsic value of $27.53 as measured by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

The StarMine model is a measure of how much a stock should be worth currently based on expected growth rates over the next 15 years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
